COVID-19 in Arkansas: Number of fully immunized Arkansans nears 500K

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health reported that Arkansans received more than 27,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours as the state nears 500k fully immunized residents.
The ADH reported 244 new cases for a total of 331,505,
They also reported 1,649 active cases which is an increase of 47 from Tuesday; 150 hospitalized, which is down 2 from Tuesday; 20 on ventilators, which is down 6 from Tuesday.
Seven new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,660.
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:
- Washington, 30
- Benton, 29
- Pulaski, 28.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“Yesterday’s report shows an increase of over 27,000 vaccine doses administered. With COVID-19 cases increasing in other states, we are in a race to get everyone vaccinated. This is the key to victory. If you are over 16, let’s get the dose.”