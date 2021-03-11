COVID-19 in Arkansas: One year after first Arkansas case, active cases decline as vaccination distributions continue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson reflected Thursday on the progress the state has made over the past year in the state’s response to the pandemic, marking the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Arkansas.

“The past year has been difficult for each of us, but the vaccine gives us hope in our fight against this virus,” Hutchinson said while speaking in Pine Bluff Thursday morning.

There are 281,890 fully immunized Arkansans and 507,693 that have received at least 1 dose. More than 15,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given out to the public in the last 24 hours.

The ADH reported 340 new cases for a total of 326,040 cases. There are 3,144 active cases, a decrease of 83 from Wednesday; 278 hospitalized, which is down 23 from Wednesday; 67 on ventilators, which is down 5 from Wednesday.

28 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,410.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Benton, 39

Washington, 38

Pulaski, 33

Faulkner, 22

Craighead, 17.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: