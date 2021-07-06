COVID-19 in Arkansas: Over 1 million Arkansans now fully vaccinated

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reports that Arkansas has passed the one million mark (1,002,802) of Arkansans who are fully vaccinated.

Arkansas continues to see a spike in new cases with 1,246 added over the weekend for a total of 351,825.

ADH also reporting 354 added active cases with a total of 4,752.

Seven new deaths were reported over the weekend according to ADH.

Over the weekend there were 361 hospitalized, which is up 23 from Friday.

Currently, the state stands at 42.23 percent of Arkansans fully vaccinated and 9.49 percent partially vaccinated.