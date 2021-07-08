COVID-19 in Arkansas: Second day of 1,000+ new cases, active cases surge by 740

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported another day of surging active cases and hospitalizations.
Arkansas saw another spike in new and active cases with a 740 active case jump pushing Arkansas just under 6,000 active cases.
Current active cases are higher than active cases one year ago. 5,545 active cases were reported a year ago on July 8, 2020
11 new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.
The ADH reported 1,210 new cases for Thursday, for a total of 354,305.
There are 5,932 active cases, which is up 740 from Wednesday. 481 hospitalized, which is up 49 from Wednesday, and 82 on ventilators, which is up 2 from Wednesday.
Gov. Hutchinson released a statement regarding the new COVID-19 numbers:
Our case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to increase. I hope you’ll join me in Cabot tonight at the Veterans Park Event Center for the first Community COVID Conversation to discuss this virus and the vaccine.