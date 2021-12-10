COVID-19 in Arkansas: State passes 8,000 active cases for the first time since October

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas passed 8,000 active cases of COVID-19 for the first time in two months Friday, according to Arkansas Department of Health data.

The ADH data showed 8,396 active cases of the virus, an increase of 429 from the previous day. The last time that Arkansas had recorded more than 8,000 active cases of the virus was Oct. 5, when it was 8,096.

There were 1,093 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 537,461 since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported 21 deaths Friday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic causes to 8,831.

The figures also showed 471 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11 in the last 24 hours. There are 208 patients in ICU care, up by 16 from the prior day, while the number of patients on ventilators bumped up three to 98.

In the last 24 hours, 10,952 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

The number of Arkansans who are fully vaccinated rose to 1,470,359, with another 335,512 partially immunized.