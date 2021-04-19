COVID-19 in Arkansas: State sees week-to-week drop in new cases, Gov. Hutchinson notes increase in vaccine delivery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 numbers for Monday, April 19; showing that more than 6,000 doses of the vaccine were given out in the last 24 hours.

Governor Hutchinson notes that the state saw an increase in total vaccines given out over the last week compared to last Monday.

“The increase in vaccine doses was larger this week than last Monday. Our combined efforts are keeping the numbers low, but we will lose momentum if we do not increase our vaccination numbers.” Gov. Hutchinson

There were 59 new cases reported for Monday to bring the total number of cases to 333,511.

There are 1,789 active cases which is a decrease of 121 from Sunday, 164 are hospitalized, which is up 3 from Sunday; 22 are on ventilators, which is up 1 from Sunday.

Five new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,699.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 16

Benton, 5

Garland and Washington with 4 each.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: