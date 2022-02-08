LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The decline of COVID-19 in Arkansas continues with hospitalizations dropping dramatically over the past week and active cases and positivity rates trending down.

The Arkansas Department of Health data shows that the number of active cases in the state fell by 2,736 to 30,301 in the past 24 hours. The figures show there have now been 798,036 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with new cases increasing by 2,965 since the previous reporting Monday.

The ADH data reported 1,359 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 118 since Monday. The figures also showed 196 patients currently on ventilators, 22 fewer than Monday and 414 ICU cases, with a drop of 18.

Tuesday’s update also showed an increase of 28 in the number of Arkansans who have died because of COVID-19, driving that total to 9,895.

“Our positivity rate and active cases continue to decline. Hospitalizations are over 20 percent lower than one week ago,” the governor wrote on social media. “We still have a long way to go, but we’re coming off the Omicron peak well.

ADH also reporting that 3,287 new doses were given out since Monday’s report. There are now 1,552,002 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 371,371 who are partially immunized.