COVID-19 in Arkansas: Third straight day of 380+ new cases, active cases continue climb

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Three new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

5,189 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours, according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 383 new cases, for a total of 346,952.

There are 2,850 active cases, which is up 129 from Wednesday. 282 hospitalized, which is up 3 from Wednesday and 70 on ventilators, which is up three from Wednesday.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 56

Benton, 26

Jefferson, 25

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

Today is the third day with a report of greater than 380 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This has been driven mostly by two factors: lack of vaccinations & the COVID variants. Vaccines are effective against the most prevalent variant in the state & are available across Arkansas.