COVID-19 in Arkansas: Weekend surge drives active cases over 7,000, hospitalizations up 70+

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported another surge with active cases pushing past 7,000 and more than 2,000 new cases over the weekend.

Over the weekend Arkansas saw another increase in new and active cases with a 650 active case jump pushing Arkansas past 7,000 active cases.







Seven new deaths were reported over the weekend according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 2,013 new cases for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, for a total of 357,473.

There are 7,255 active cases, which is up 650 from Friday. 565 hospitalized, which is up 73 from Friday, and 94 on ventilators, which is up 13 from Friday.