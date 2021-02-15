The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Winter weather slows testing efforts with only 320 new cases

Arkansas

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the state became blanketed in snow over the past 24 hours, testing dramatically slowed on Monday with predictions seeing a possible trend due to winter weather.

The latest update from the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday shows the state saw 320 new cases, with the active case count now being 10,494 and the overall count at 313,348.

There were also 10 new death attributed to COVID-19 reported, which brings the state’s total to 5,275 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations were down by 27, which now has 642 currently hospitalized and 2 were added to the 111 on ventilators.

When it comes to vaccinations, 3,445 doses of the vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses given in the state to 478,048.

No new doses were received through the state and federal programs within the past day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss