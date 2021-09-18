De Queen pharmacy to offer COVID monoclonal antibody treatments

DE QUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) –De Queen Health and Wellness Pharmacy is one of the few pharmacies approved in Arkansas to offer monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 and will be offering them to help reduce the number of patients that are hospitalized.

“If we’re able to administer the product within the first even 10 days, but the earlier the better, we’re able to keep a patient the majority of the time out of hospital and off of ventilators” Pharmacist Chester Barber explained.

The treatment is for patients that have mild symptoms or are unvaccinated and have been exposed to the virus. The pharmacy will be offering them free of charge.