Downtown buildings in Texarkana added to National Register of Historic Places

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana National Bank Building and the adjourning parking garage are now on the list.

Downtown developer David Peavy says the bank was built in 1914 and the garage was added in 1961.







Peavy is renovating the property to turn it into living spaces.

“Now if we just flatten everything and built new buildings everything would be new but we have no history and see things that our history of who we became and who we were. Sometimes that is good to know,” said Peavy.

Peavy hopes the building will be ready to live in by next fall.