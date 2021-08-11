Entergy Arkansas encourage customers to set thermostats to 78 degrees, customers respond

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In a Facebook post from Entergy Arkansas, customers reacted to the company’s suggestion to conserve energy.

On Tuesday, the energy company posted that their customers should set their thermostats to 78 degrees, where they received over 400 comments and shares.

Numerous comments from customers seemed to agree with setting the thermostat to their comfortability.

“The way I see it, I pay for my usage, so I can use as much as I can afford!”

Others seemed to agree with the company in setting their thermostat at a higher temperature when they’re not at home.

“I do keep mine up at 78 when I’m gone. So it won’t be running all day. But when I get home from work I turn it on.”

Officials from the company said that customers could save money by raising their thermostat temperature and also offer other ways to save energy and money.

You’d be surprised how much money you can save by pushing your thermostat up even if just while you’re away from the house, and it’ll cool off pretty quickly once you pull it back down. On average, 50 percent of a home’s energy usage – and costs – comes from the central heat and air unit. While you’re home, keep your blinds closed in the summer and ceiling fans rotating to keep your body cooler. – Brandi Hinkle with Entergy Arkansas.

For more energy-saving tips visit the Circuit by Entergy website at Circuit.Entergy.com