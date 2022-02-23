LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public Wednesday morning, showing nearly 80 new cases.

According to the ADH, there were 76 new influenza cases reported within the last seven days. Health officials also reported six hospitalizations this week, raising the total to 120.

Data shows that there were two additional deaths this week, bringing the total to 11. Health officials noted that during the 2020-2021 flu season, Arkansas reported 24 influenza-related deaths.

The report shows that 4,529 positive tests were reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers since Sept. 27, 2021.

Health officials noted in the report that the reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

The ADH reported that the average daily school absenteeism rate this week was 7.56%, a slight uptick from last week’s percentage of 7.23%.

View the full flu report here or visit the ADH website for past weekly reports.