Gov. Hutchinson continues statewide COVID-19 conversations tour as concerns grow

DUMAS, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will be speaking in Dumas Tuesday to answers questions in the community related to vaccination efforts and COVID-19 concerns.

This Community COVID Conversations session comes hours before the governor is expected to speak with legislative leaders about growing calls to allow schools to require masks when students return.

Many school leaders are citing the steady rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths over recent weeks for the push to bring back masks.

On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 23 new deaths and 61 new hospitalizations, with that number growing toward 1,000 total patients statewide in hospitals.

