Gov. Hutchinson to give COVID-19 update on one-year anniversary of the first diagnosis in the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be giving his weekly COVID-19 update from Pine Bluff Thursday, where Arkansas saw its first case of the virus one year ago.

March 11 is also the day that the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) officially declared COVID-19 as a pandemic.

The Arkansas Department of Health announced on Wednesday that more than 700,000 doses of the vaccine have been given out to the public since December 14 under the state program.

Arkansas has seen a total of 325,700 cases and 5,382 deaths since the pandemic began.

A live stream of the Hutchinson’s update will be provided beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the player above.