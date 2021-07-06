Gov. Hutchinson to hold briefing as COVID-19 cases climb in Arkansas fueled by delta variant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is holding a weekly briefing Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 in Arkansas, where the state is seeing both highs and lows in its pandemic response.

Health officials say the state just crossed the 1 million mark for the number of vaccinated residents while also seeing surges in cases involving the delta variant of the virus.

On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported that an additional 1,246 new cases of COVID-19 were added over the holiday weekend.

The state’s active case count is at 4,752, while the total case count is now at 351,825 and the death count is at 5,920. The state currently has 361 patients hospitalized with the COVID-19, 66 of those on ventilators.

Vaccinations are continuing, though at lower rates, as 1,002,802 Arkansans have been fully immunized from COVID-19, with an additional 225,297 state residents being partially immunized.

Hutchinson is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. Video of the briefing can be seen in the player above.