LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Heber Springs man pleaded guilty Thursday for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

According to court documents, Arkansan Bob Snow pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Court documents stated that he will be facing a maximum sentence to six months in prison, probation of no more than five years and a fine of no more than $5,000.

Officials said Snow will be sentenced on July 7 at 10 a.m.

