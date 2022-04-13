HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified two men who were shot early Sunday morning in Hope, one fatally.

According to Hope police, officers called to investigate a report of a shooting at Northside Park around 4 a.m. on April 10 arrived to find a man lying in the parking lot near the entrance of the park with a gunshot wound.

While on the way to the scene, they got word that another victim, 26-year-old Stevaughn Johnson, was being taken to Wadley Hospital in Hope by personal vehicle. Johnson was later transferred to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.

There is no word on Johnson’s condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. If anyone has information police ask them to call 911 or Lt. Jimmy Courtney at 870-722-2560.