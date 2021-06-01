Hope Public Schools appoints Dr. Jonathan Crossley as new superintendent

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — The Hope Public Schools Board of Education has appointed Dr. Jonathan Wayne Crossley as its new superintendent.

According to Hope Public Schools, the board voted Tuesday morning in a special session to extend a job opportunity to Dr. Crossley, who previously served as Assistant Superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District.

“Dr. Crossley’s employment is contingent upon his formal acceptance of the offer,” Board President Linda Haynes said in a released statement Tuesday.

Hope Schools say Crossley is a native of South Carolina who holds a BA in Political Science from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. He received an MA in 2015 from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Ar., before obtaining Ed.S. and Ed.D. degrees from ATU in 2018.

Alongside being the Assistant Superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District, Crossley also taught and coached basketball in the Palestine Wheatley Schools in Palestine from 2010-2015. He became a principal and a leadership fellow in the Little Rock School District in 2015 before becoming a consultant for the Office of Coordinated Support and Service of the Pine Bluff School District in 2018. He became assistant superintendent in Pine Bluff in 2019.

The board deliberated in an extended executive session Tuesday morning to discuss four days of interviews with finalist candidates held May 24-27 prior to its selection of Crossley. Pending his formal acceptance of the position, Crossley is to begin duties July 1.

Dr. Bobby Hart, who has served as superintendent of the HPS for the past nine years, has accepted the superintendent’s post in the Searcy Public Schools in Searcy, Ar., and is to begin duties there July 1.