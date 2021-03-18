Hospitals in Arkansas encourage qualified citizens to do research & sign up for vaccine

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope, Arkansas administered nearly 130 Moderna vaccines to citizens on Thursday.

Hospital officials say the shots are not going as fast as they hoped.

“We’ve made a lot of phone calls trying to encourage people to come in,” said Director of Marketing, Shelby Brown.

According to hospital officials, the unused vaccinations will be stored until the next clinic. In the meantime, they are going to keep pushing until enough arkansas citizens are vaccinated.

“If we can do that we could get rid of these and we can lighten up our restrictions including here at the hospital because we are still very strict on visitors,” said Brown.

Under phase 1-C workers in media, public safety, and finance qualify to get vaccinated.

Prescott Arkansas resident, Charlend Koger, says she was on the waiting list in several places after many weeks she’s finally a step closer to what she calls getting back to normal.

“We’ve got to stop this, we have got to go back to living,” said Koger. “I feel great I didn’t feel anything when she gave me the shot,” Koger Continued.

As of now, hope hospital officials are not expecting another shipment. They encourage anyone interested in getting the shot to call the hospital at (903) 798-8820. Officials will be administering them early next week.

“I know people are leery about the vaccine so don’t go off of someone else there is lots of information through the CDC,” said Brown.