Hutchinson authorizes civilian, National Guard resources to assist in Hurricane Ida recovery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is coming to the aid of its neighbor to the south in order to help with recovery efforts as it is battered by Hurricane Ida.



“I have authorized both civilian and National Guard resources from Arkansas to support the emergency recovery efforts for our Louisiana neighbors,” Hutchinson said in Sunday evening Tweet. “Neighbors helping neighbors.”

I have authorized both civilian and National Guard resources from Arkansas to support the emergency recovery efforts for our Louisiana neighbors. Neighbors helping neighbors. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 29, 2021

The entire Louisiana National Guard has been activated and is staged in 14 parishes across the state. Gov. John Bel Edwards has requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration due to the severe impact from Hurricane Ida, which slammed into the coast of Louisiana on Sunday in Port Fourchon as a Category 4 storm with 155 mile per hour winds.

As of 10 p.m. CT, Ida had downgraded to a category two hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour, located about 30 miles east-southeast of Baton Rouge according to the National Hurricane Center.