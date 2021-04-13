Hutchinson set to give Arkansas COVID update after use of J&J vaccine suspended

FILE – In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon covering vaccination efforts in Arkansas as the state pauses the use of a previously approved vaccine.

Earlier Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health, following CDC and FDA guidelines, suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at state-run clinics and advising the same for pharmacies.

Clinics statewide have already announced their intent to switch to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines going forward after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine developed six cases nationally of blood clots within a two-week period.

As of Monday, there were 1,640 active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. There have been 547,037 Arkansans fully immunized from the disease, and another 357,528 have been partially immunized.

The governor’s address will be streamed live beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the player above.