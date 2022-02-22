FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — David Temple, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested on February 17 after police found him naked in the lobby of a Fayetteville hotel.

Police responded to a call on W. Watson St. at approximately 2:57 a.m. and found that a hotel was being evacuated due to smoke, which made it hard to breathe.

Officers discovered Temple naked in the lobby, where he explained he was trying to get to his room. Witnesses reported seeing him urinate in the hotel elevator, and the lobby contained pieces of broken pottery.

When police escorted him back to his room, they discovered more damage to a mirror and a TV. Police asked how the damage in the room occurred.

“I did LSD,” Temple told officers.

Officers then asked him if he had used the fire extinguisher.

“Yes, to put out the fire,” he answered. An officer then asked where the fire was. “In my head,” Temple replied.

He also admitted to breaking the lobby pottery and urinating in the elevator. He got dressed, was returned to the lobby, and was read his Miranda rights.

After stating that he understood his rights, he once again confessed to urinating in the elevator, breaking the pottery, using the fire extinguisher to “dispel the fire in his mind” and damaging his room.

According to the police report, the estimated cost of the damages to the property, excluding his room, was $33,300.

Temple was arrested and taken to Washington County Detention Center for further processing. He is facing the following charges:

Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree (felony)

Disorderly Conduct

Public Intoxication

Then two days later, on February 19, Temple arrived at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, according to a Facebook post from the Catoosa Police Department. The post stated that he took his Tesla to a charging station there, took out an AR-15 assault rifle, and began firing at the golf course and vehicles in the parking lot.

Upon arriving [officers] had an armed confrontation with the suspect and thankfully he surrendered. The suspect was in possession of cocaine and hallucination-type drugs and seemed to be under the influence. Catoosa Police Department Facebook post

No golfers were injured, while one casino vehicle “suffered significant damage.” Officers found an additional rifle and two handguns in Temple’s vehicle, as well as “a great deal of ammunition and magazines.”

Temple was arrested again and transported to the Rogers (Okla.) County Jail and is facing multiple felony charges.