JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies at the scene in Jefferson County say a 9-year-old child is dead after being shot by a 3-year-old.

The incident happened on Shannon Valley Road just west of Pine Bluff around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods said the shooting is being investigated as an accident.

There is no word at this time if there are any other injuries in this incident.

Family members could be seen gathering outside the home as deputies continued their investigation.

The family of the victim outside of the home where the shooting took place grieving as the investigation continues. #ARNews @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/2aPl2cNa7d — Gary Burton JR (@GaryBurton_JR) July 14, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.