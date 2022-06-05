FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Joshua Duggar’s defense team filed a Notice of Appeal in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville on Friday.

The filing comes on the heels of his May 25 sentencing, when Judge Timothy L. Brooks handed down a 151 month sentence, as well as 20 years of supervised release with several special conditions attached. Duggar was found guilty on two child pornography charges in December, 2021, but one of the charges was dismissed as a lesser charge at sentencing.

The filing states that Duggar “hereby appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit from this Court’s Judgment in a Criminal Case.” It goes on to say that “Duggar respectfully provides notice of his intent to evaluate and pursue any and all meritorious arguments in his appeal.”

The filing notes that it is “timely” in complying with the fourteen-day deadline for filing an appeal. The document was signed by defense attorneys Justin Gelfand, Ian T. Murphy, and Travis W. Story, and notes that they intend to represent Duggar on appeal.

Duggar is being held in the Washington County Jail as he awaits transfer to a federal detention center.