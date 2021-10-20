Leak in water supply leads to Lewisville boil advisory

LEWISVILLE, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – A boil advisory is in effect for the city of Lewisville after a leak was recently found in the water supply.

According to the City of Lewisville, a boil advisory was issued Wednesday after the City of Lewisville Water Works Department became aware of an 8-inch break in the waterline. Due to the break, the water supply will be shut off for a period of time to repair the line.

The advisory impacts all areas south of Hwy 82.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice, or brushing your teeth.

The boil advisory, which does not affect the remainder City of Lewisville Water Distribution System, will remain in effect until test results come back clean.