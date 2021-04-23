The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Local Health Units in SW Arkansas to provide COVID-19 vaccine

Arkansas

Syringes are pictured on a table as volunteers learn how to administer an injection during a vaccinator training day lesson ran by the St John’s Ambulance in Canary Wharf, east London, on January 30, 2021. – In a skyscraper in London, around 100 people, most of them without medical qualifications, are training to handle a syringe. They are preparing to join the army of volunteers deployed throughout the United Kingdom to vaccinate against the coronavirus on the chain. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Local Health Units in Arkansas will soon begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents across the state.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, starting next week, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be provided at all Local Health Units including those in the following southwest Arkansas counties:

Columbia County Health Unit

  • 207 South Jefferson, Magnolia, AR 71753
  • 870-235-3798
  • Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

Hempstead County Health Unit

  • 808 W 5th St., Hope, AR 71801
  • 870-777-2191
  • Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

Howard County Health Unit

  • 201 E. Hempstead, Suite 2, Nashville, AR 71852
  • 870-845-2208
  • Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

Lafayette County Health Unit

  • P. O. Box 3671113 Chestnut St., Lewisville, AR 71845
  • 870-921-5744
  • Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

Little River County Health Unit

  • 150 Keller, Ashdown, AR 71822
  • 870-898-3831
  • Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

Miller County Health Unit

  • 503 Walnut, Texarkana, AR 71854
  • 870-773-2108
  • Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

Nevada County Health Unit

  • 1501 W. First North, Prescott, AR 71857
  • 870-887-2004
  • Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

Sevier County Health Unit

  • 304 N. 4th St., DeQueen, AR 71832
  • 870-642-2535
  • Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

Union County Health Unit

  • 301 American Rd., El Dorado, AR 71730
  • 870-863-5101
  • Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone age 18 or older. The vaccine is given in two doses, one month apart. People will be scheduled for an appointment to return for the second dose when they receive the first dose.

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment may call the health unit closest to them or the statewide vaccine call line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays.

There is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine. You should bring your insurance cards to the health unit. If you do not have insurance, the vaccine will still be available at no cost.

You can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and the ADH vaccination plan at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

For more information, including health unit locations, phone numbers, and services, visit healthy.arkansas.gov.

