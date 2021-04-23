Local Health Units in SW Arkansas to provide COVID-19 vaccine

Syringes are pictured on a table as volunteers learn how to administer an injection during a vaccinator training day lesson ran by the St John’s Ambulance in Canary Wharf, east London, on January 30, 2021. – In a skyscraper in London, around 100 people, most of them without medical qualifications, are training to handle a syringe. They are preparing to join the army of volunteers deployed throughout the United Kingdom to vaccinate against the coronavirus on the chain. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Local Health Units in Arkansas will soon begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents across the state.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, starting next week, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be provided at all Local Health Units including those in the following southwest Arkansas counties:

Columbia County Health Unit

207 South Jefferson, Magnolia, AR 71753

870-235-3798

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

Hempstead County Health Unit

808 W 5th St., Hope, AR 71801

870-777-2191

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

Howard County Health Unit

201 E. Hempstead, Suite 2, Nashville, AR 71852

870-845-2208

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

Lafayette County Health Unit

P. O. Box 3671113 Chestnut St., Lewisville, AR 71845

870-921-5744

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

Little River County Health Unit

150 Keller, Ashdown, AR 71822

870-898-3831

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

Miller County Health Unit

503 Walnut, Texarkana, AR 71854

870-773-2108

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

Nevada County Health Unit

1501 W. First North, Prescott, AR 71857

870-887-2004

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

Sevier County Health Unit

304 N. 4th St., DeQueen, AR 71832

870-642-2535

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

Union County Health Unit

301 American Rd., El Dorado, AR 71730

870-863-5101

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Tuesday

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone age 18 or older. The vaccine is given in two doses, one month apart. People will be scheduled for an appointment to return for the second dose when they receive the first dose.

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment may call the health unit closest to them or the statewide vaccine call line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays.

There is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine. You should bring your insurance cards to the health unit. If you do not have insurance, the vaccine will still be available at no cost.

You can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and the ADH vaccination plan at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

For more information, including health unit locations, phone numbers, and services, visit healthy.arkansas.gov.