Magnolia woman dies, another injured in Saturday afternoon I-30 crash

Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – A 26-year-old Magnolia woman died and a passenger in her car was injured following a Saturday afternoon crash on Interstate 30.

Helen Membreno died of her injuries, while her passenger, 65-year-old Myrna Gomez was injured, after being rear-ended by another vehicle, according to Arkansas State Troopers

According to the preliminary investigation just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Membreno was driving a 2012 Ford easbound on I-30 at log mile 72.66, when she slowed for traffic and was hit from behind by a 2017 Dodge truck.

Gomez was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Arkadelphia for treatment.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss