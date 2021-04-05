Magnolia woman dies, another injured in Saturday afternoon I-30 crash

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – A 26-year-old Magnolia woman died and a passenger in her car was injured following a Saturday afternoon crash on Interstate 30.
Helen Membreno died of her injuries, while her passenger, 65-year-old Myrna Gomez was injured, after being rear-ended by another vehicle, according to Arkansas State Troopers
According to the preliminary investigation just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Membreno was driving a 2012 Ford easbound on I-30 at log mile 72.66, when she slowed for traffic and was hit from behind by a 2017 Dodge truck.
Gomez was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Arkadelphia for treatment.
