Man charged in Arkansas jogger’s slaying seeks trial delay

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man charged with killing an Arkansas woman who went missing after she went jogging is seeking to delay his trial.

Attorneys for Quake Lewellyn on Friday asked a judge to continue his trial until next spring. The attorneys cited a volume of work and delays because of coronavirus pandemic court closures.

Lewellyn’s trial was originally set for September.

He is charged with capital murder, kidnapping, and rape in the death of Sydney Sutherland, 25.

She was found dead in August after she went for a run near Newport, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Lewellyn has pleaded not guilty. A pre-trial hearing is set for Tuesday.