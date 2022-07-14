MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – The Miller County juvenile detention center could possibly close after operating for 27 years.

During the county’s quorum court meeting Monday, the county judge was instructed to come up with a plan for the future of the JDC. One alternative discussed at the meeting was closing the facility and sending juveniles to a lockup in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

County leaders say they must do something about the facility because they can’t fund operations this entire fiscal year without help from the city. It costs about one million dollars a year to keep the facility running. An agreement was made when the facility was constructed but they say the City of Texarkana is not paying their half.

“Most of the counties in Arkansas are trending towards shutting down their juvenile centers and sending their kids to larger centers,” said Justice of the Peace for District 6 Earnest Pender. “They give them more benefits, better education.”

Pender hopes to have a plan to consider during the budget discussions that start in September.

For now, the Center will remain open.