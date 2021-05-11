Miller County to receive millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miller County, Arkansas is set to receive millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government.

Based on its population size, Miller County is expecting an allocation of $8.4 million from the U.S Treasury for infrastructure improvements. However, only $4 million will be available immediately.

Judge Cathy Harrison says, “Citizens of Miller County should be excited about the money because it’s going to move our county forward.”

The American Relief Plan includes a broad list of projects that can be covered. Harrison says this area will focus on roads, buildings, water, construction tools, and broad-band for better signals in rural areas.

“Our focus is primary roads and secondary roads right now,” said Harrison.

If the projects are approved, the county is not required to pay back any money. However, if a proposal is denied, the government will be reimbursed.

“It’s a huge benefit for Miller County. Over the years we’ve been going backward anyway. Within our budget- county general. We were one and a half million behind when I came into office. Right now, we are where we were six years ago,” said Harrison.

The remaining $4 million will be given to the county within the next year if future project proposals are approved. Judge Harrison said a portion of that funding could hit the account as early as three days.

Bowie County also received funding of about $18 million. However, officials haven’t released any information on allocation yet.