LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the new week begins, gas prices in Arkansas steadily rose to new record heights.

AAA reported Monday that the state average of gas is up to $4.53, setting another record. The price of gas is up 13 cents from a week ago. The price of diesel fuel saw another record of $5.31, jumping seven cents from a week ago.

Drivers in Montgomery County are paying the most in the state with an average of $4.87 per gallon. Paying the least are Van Buren County drivers with an average of $4.39 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, drivers in Pine Bluff are paying an average of $4.53, up just over a nickel in the last week. Drivers in Hot Springs are paying an average of $4.49, up 7 cents since last Monday. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock area, drivers are paying an average of $4.47, which is up 12 cents in the last week.

The national average for regular gas slightly jumped to $5.01 per gallon, while the national average for diesel dropped a tenth of the cent to $5.77 even.

Arkansas has the third-lowest state average for regular gas, behind Georgia and Mississippi. California continues to lead the nation with an average price of $6.44 for a gallon of regular gas.

