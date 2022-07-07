LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Since July 4, 27 Arkansas counties have issued a ban on open, outdoor burning. Thursday morning, Logan County and Monroe County became the latest.

Burns bans will likely continue to be issued all over Arkansas as high heat and drought conditions create an increasing fire hazard.

By Wednesday afternoon. the number of counties under a burn ban was up to 25, mostly in the northern part of the state, with Franklin, Johnson, Carroll, Marion, Searcy, Stone, Izard, Fulton, Sharp, Cross, Lawrence, Faulkner, Independence, White and Greene counties added to Tuesday’s list.

To the west, Polk and Howard counties also declared burn bans.

Tuesday burn bans were set in eight counties: Pope, Van Buren, Cleburne, Polk, Madison, Randolph, Craighead and Poinsett.

Faulkner County in central Arkansas is the most recent to declare a burn ban.

The Arkansas counties under burn ban as of noon on July 7 include:

Carroll

Clay

Cleburne

Craighead

Cross

Faulkner

Franklin

Fulton

Greene

Howard

Independence

Izard

Lawrence

Logan

Johnson

Madison

Marion

Monroe

Poinsett

Polk

Pope

Randolph

Searcy

Sharp

Stone

Van Buren

White

Arkansas Forestry has the north and west of the state under a moderate wildfire risk. The National Drought Information System has 42.4% of Arkansas under “abnormally dry” conditions, 13.6% of Arkansas in a “moderate” drought, and 0.5% of Arkansas (in far northern Fulton, Sharp, and Randolph counties) in a “severe” drought.