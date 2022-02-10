TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – An uncle and his nephew are making an investment in their Texarkana community by converting a neglected church building into a haven for children in the community.

The Texarkana, Arkansas Planning Commission Approved a conditional use permit Monday allowing Brandon Johnson and his uncle Phillip Wilson to convert an old church building into a community center. The center, located in the 2600 block of Walter St., will be a place to help young people become responsible and effective citizens through mentoring and tutoring services.

“I grew up in this community and my mom lived up on East Ninth St., and you know we had to play the cards we was dealt,” Wilson said.

Wilson and Johnson are self-funding the project and hope to begin operations within the next month. They say the center will provide tutoring three days a week, and they also plan to recruit community volunteers to participate in a once-a-month career day to expose the students to a variety of career options.

“A lot of the people that I come up under, they taught me some things that worked with me because I had a little turbulence in my life as a child growing up but I was able to become a very successful businessman.”

Wilson says that his personal success is the reason he is so determined to go above and beyond in giving back to his community.