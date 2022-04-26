MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL) – Police in Magnolia are investigating a shooting early Monday morning that left two people wounded.

According to police, it happened at 1:17 a.m. in the 800 block of Bennett Circle.

Officers called to the scene to investigate a report of a shooting arrived to find the two wounded victims. Officers began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

No names have been released at this time and there have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call Magnolia Police Department Criminal Investigations at 870-234-3765.