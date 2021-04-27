Renovations on Boys and Girls Club in Texarkana expected to be done by September

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Renovations on Texarkana Arkansas Boys and Girls Club is still on track to be completed by September.

According to Assistant Mayor, Steven Hollibush, construction on the building cost just under $900,000 dollars. The funds will be paid for by a bond over the course of five years.

The twenty-year-old building will be used as a recreation center for youth and adults. Outdoor programs like softball, football, and baseball will be available.

“It is long overdue, we’ve had other rec centers, that we had to close down due to funding issues and so I believe this will be a start in the right direction to provide more resources and more things for our kids to do in the community,” said Hollibush.

A new walking bridge has been installed across the creek. Locals will be able to access the building from College Hill and Hobo Jungle.