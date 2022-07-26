FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The recent spike in inflation has seen grocery prices rise, and a study by CouponBirds revealed that many Arkansans are dealing with this by cutting down on food portions or skipping meals entirely.

According to a press release, the website surveyed 3,500 adults and found that overall, 45% of adults in Arkansas said they had eaten less food as a result of inflated, unaffordable food prices in 2022. That number is just above the national percentage of 42%.

This equates to 1,053,477 people across The Natural State. When these figures were compared across states, West Virginia had the greatest percentage (75%) of respondents who said they had eaten less due to unaffordable food costs (1,074,435 people when compared against population data). Comparatively, this figure was lowest in South Dakota and Wyoming (22% of respondents, respectively).

The survey results are available here.