FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, on August 17 WalletHub released updated data on 2022’s “States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring.”

In order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last 12 months. Arkansas was ranked right in the middle, checking in at 25th in the rankings.

Alaska, Georgia and Kentucky were named as the states struggling the most with hiring. Alaska had the highest job openings rate last month (8.3%) and over the last year (9.78%) in the nation. Washington state, New York and Washington D.C. had the lowest numbers in those categories.

WalletHub reported that Arkansas had a 7% job opening rate last month, compared to 6.52% over the past year.

The full results of the report are available here.