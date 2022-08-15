FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With a historic low number of Americans moving last year (8.4%), the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on 2022’s best states to live in.

According to its findings, Arkansas ranked as the 4th-worst state to reside in this year. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, ranging from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals.

Here is how The Natural State measured up in several of those categories:

35 th – Homeownership Rate

– Homeownership Rate 45 th – % of Population in Poverty

– % of Population in Poverty 18 th – Income Growth

– Income Growth 29 th – % of Insured Population

– % of Insured Population 48 th – % of Adults in Fair or Poor Health

– % of Adults in Fair or Poor Health 42 nd – Average Weekly Work Hours

– Average Weekly Work Hours 35 th – Restaurants per Capita

– Restaurants per Capita 45th – Percentage of Residents ages 12+ who are fully vaccinated

Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York were named the top three states to live in this year. Louisiana, Alaska, and Mississippi were the trio finishing behind Arkansas.

The full report is available here.