SAU’s community playground to reopen to the public

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern Arkansas University’s community playground will reopen to the public on Thursday.
According to SAU, the playground has been closed for safety reasons since last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The playground is open from dawn to dusk for children ages 2-12 and has an occupancy limit of 35. Children must be accompanied by adult supervision at all times.
