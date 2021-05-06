Sevier County Hospital Board announces new CEO of medical center

DEQUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) On Thursday afternoon, during a meeting Sevier County Hospital Board announce Lori House as the new CEO.

According to officials, House was chosen out of 7 candidates, most recently serving as the Revenue Cycle Manager for Healthy Connections out of Mena, Arkansas.

House says she has over 18 years of experience in the medical field. Within her first 100 days she plans to build a strong medical team, learn more about the needs of the community, and go over what the board has already accomplished for the past two years.

“I want it to be customer service driven. I am a servant leader. So There for I want to serve the community, I want to serve the patients, and I want to serve the board,” said House.

House will begin on June 1st.

The brand new medical center is expected to open in Spring 2022.