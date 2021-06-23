Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy involved in Lonoke County traffic stop shooting that left one teen dead

UPDATE:
LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office said that an overnight traffic stop by a deputy ended with a shooting incident that left a teenager dead.
The incident occurred outside a local auto repair shop around 3 a.m. along Arkansas Highway 89.
Hunter Britain, 17, was shot by the deputy and then was transported to a North Little Rock hospital where he later died.
The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the deputy involved in the shooting incident.
According to officials, Sergeant Michael Davis was the deputy involved in the shooting and will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Davis has been with the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office since 2013.
According to Arkansas State police, special agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading an investigation on the incident.
The deputy was not injured in the incident.
This is a developing story