Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy involved in Lonoke County traffic stop shooting that left one teen dead

UPDATE:

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office said that an overnight traffic stop by a deputy ended with a shooting incident that left a teenager dead.

The incident occurred outside a local auto repair shop around 3 a.m. along Arkansas Highway 89.

Hunter Britain, 17, was shot by the deputy and then was transported to a North Little Rock hospital where he later died.

The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the deputy involved in the shooting incident.

According to officials, Sergeant Michael Davis was the deputy involved in the shooting and will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Davis has been with the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office since 2013.

According to Arkansas State police, special agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading an investigation on the incident.

According to family, Hunter Brittain, 17, was shot and killed by a Lonoke County Deputy early this morning in a traffic stop. His family says he had a quart of oil in his hand at the time he was shot. He was a father of two. @ARStatePolice now handling investigation. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Y6IVuCjPad — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) June 23, 2021

The deputy was not injured in the incident.

BREAKING: This is the scene of the deputy involved shooting off Highway 89 in Lonoke County. It happened in the parking lot of Mahoney’s Body Shop around 3 this morning. Shop owner says he heard shots, ran over where a person was lying on the ground, and rushed to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/d1w2iNBTOl — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) June 23, 2021

This is a developing story