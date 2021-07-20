SPECIAL ALERT: Manhunt leads to heavy police presence in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark (KTAL/KMSS) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says there will be a heavy police presence in the area of Columbia Roads 9 and 210 due to authorities searching for a suspect.

The man is described by deputies as being a white man who is in his twenties, has on a black shirt, shorts, and no shoes.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. CCSO is telling local residents to lock their cars and doors and to stay inside until the manhunt is over. If anyone sees or hears anything unusual, please contact 911.