Special Session Day 2: Arkansas legislators continue the debate over mandatory mask ban, unemployment benefits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas General Assembly gathers for day two of the special session focused on the debate to amend the law prohibiting a mask mandate.

House Bill 1003 was pulled down on Wednesday to further the discussion and possibly amend that bill to ease concerns from some representatives.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has already asked both houses to amend Act 1002, which bans mask mandates by the state and other public entities. Hutchinson contends that since children under 12 are not eligible for any of the COVID-19 vaccines, allowing schools to implement mask requirements would help protect younger students.

Both chambers also created bills that specify the director of workforce services can opt out of federal voluntary programs, which would retroactively go into effect when the original opt-out began.

Both Arkansas State House and State Senate have filed bills, each has one bill tackling the issue of the mask mandate.

• SB1 – To clarify the law concerning the state’s participation in certain federally funded unemployment programs; to terminate the state’s participation in certain federal unemployment programs; and to declare an emergency. The sponsors of the bill are Senator Jonathan Dismang (R), Representative Jeff Wardlaw (R)

• HB1003 – To amend the law concerning the mandatory use of face masks, face shields, or other face coverings in public schools; and to declare an emergency. The sponsor of the bill is Representative Julie Mayberry (R)

State House has filed two bills concerning federal unemployment benefits, with Senate filing one on the same issue.

• SB1 – To establish the Emergency Pandemic Child and Family Protection for Local Control and Choice in Education Act. The sponsors are Senator Alan Clark (R), with co-sponsors Senator Charles Beckham (R), Senator Bart Hester (R) and Senator Missy Irvin (R)

• HB1001 – To clarify the law concerning the state’s participation in certain federally funded unemployment programs; to terminate the state’s participation in certain federal unemployment programs; and to declare an emergency. The sponsors of the bill are Representative Jeff Wardlaw (R), Senator Jonathan Dismang (R)

• HB1002 – To clarify the law concerning the state’s participation in certain federally funded unemployment programs; to terminate the state’s participation in certain federal unemployment programs; and to declare an emergency. The sponsor of the bill is Representative Johnny Rye (R)

To watch live as votes are taken and tallied in the Arkansas Senate and Arkansas House, click on the links provided.