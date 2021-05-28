Term limits groups challenge new Arkansas initiative limits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Supporters of an effort to impose stricter term limits on Arkansas legislators have filed a lawsuit challenging new restrictions placed on initiative campaigns.

Arkansas Term Limits, U.S. Term Limits, and Liberty Initiative Fund on Thursday asked a federal judge to strike down the new restrictions that were approved this year by the state Legislature.

The restrictions include a requirement that signature gatherers be residents of the state and another prohibiting campaigns from paying gatherers per signature.

The groups say the limits are unconstitutional and hamper citizens’ ability to put measures on the ballot.