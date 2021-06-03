Texarkana Airport officials expect ticket prices to rise ahead of summer flights

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Regional Airport Officials say as the summer months are coming and seats continue to fill, ticket pricing are expected to rise.

“We were really happy to see it reported that we are already back to 92 percent of our old traffic numbers,” said Airport Director, Paul Mehrilch

Mehrlich says prices will stay in the competitive range of bigger airports.

“It’s actually cheaper to fly straight from here than it will be to drive out to DFW, or Little Rock or Shreveport.”

Merhlich says to catch a deal travelers should purchase tickets 4-5 weeks ahead.



“They can still catch a good deal this summer,” said Merhlich

Officials say as vaccinations are becoming more widespread – American Airlines has plans to bring back its fourth flight this August.

“We are excited for people to be able to get back out there and really enjoy the country,” said Merhlich.