TASD schools shut down by COVID-driven staff shortage

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas School District announced in a release Thursday that schools will be closed Friday, January 21 due to a staff shortage.

The district says the shortage is due to the increased number of positive and quarantined cases as Omicron continues to spread across the community.

“TASD staff are stretching themselves to the limit to provide COVID-safe learning for all of our students; however, we cannot be successful without adequate resources. The staff shortage coupled with the low number of substitute teachers available limits the district’s ability to staff our classrooms and offices. Navigating through this pandemic has been challenging for our staff, students, and the community as a whole; and we try very hard not to close our schools unless it is necessary. We understand the burden that closing our schools causes on some of our families, and we apologize for the short notice.” Texarkana Arkansas School District

The district says students will use alternative instruction methods which could include digital learning or packets.

Custodial services will continue to deep clean and prepare facilities for staff and students.