TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, is teaming up with Habitat for Humanity to help some qualified homeowners get home improvements at no cost.

Habitat for Humanity recently announced they are taking applications from residents for its Home Repair Program.

The program reduces repair costs based on income and focuses on qualified senior citizens needing help with minor fixes around their homes.

“Oftentimes, a senior citizen will find themselves living at home, their children have moved off, they don’t have their family,” said Mary Wormington, Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity Texarkana. “They do not need to let these minor things go.”

Wormington says the goal is to keep senior citizens in their homes safely for as long as they can.

Applicants for this program must be 65 years or older, disabled or a military veteran, and own or reside in a home needing repair.

Wormington says licensed professionals do the repair work. Texarkana and Habitat for Humanity will use the Community Development Block Grant money to fund the program.

You can apply for the program by calling (903) 832-1746.