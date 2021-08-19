Tyson Foods gives away food to recruit for jobs at Grannis & Broken Bow plants

DEQUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Tyson Foods gave away thousands of pounds of food to recruit for open jobs at its plants in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and Grannis, Arkansas.

The corporation donated more than 2,000 cases of chicken, sausage, and more to citizens in Mena, DeQueen, and Idabel.

“We wanted to provide protein to our communities and then we e also recruiting so we e hiring at our broken Bow plant and our Grannis plant,” said Complex Human Resources Manager Donna Duggan.

“We are using this opportunity; every car that comes through let them know that we are hiring and where are career centers are so they are able to go apply for a job if they want one or if they know somebody that wants one.”

Tyson Foods says one of its goals is to feed as many local families as they can.